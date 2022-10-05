Women Veterans health care open forum (virtual)

Women Veterans! Please join us for an open forum to discuss Women’s Health and programs within the VA.

Attention all Women Veterans!

Your health is our mission. We want to hear from you. You served and deserve the best care possible.

This is an opportunity to let us know how we are doing, what we are getting right and what we can do better.

Please join us on October 20, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. for an open forum to discuss Women’s Health and programs within the VA.

This month will also focus on breast care and the VA’s state-of-art breast cancer care. Panelist will include experts from our Minneapolis VA Women’s Health team.

Join on your computer or mobile app:

Join meeting

Meeting ID: 279 675 535 738

Passcode: ut3oSU

Or telephone (audio only): 1-872-701-0185

Phone Conference ID: 472 050 872#