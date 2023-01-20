Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Self-Care Time for Caregivers

photo of person sitting at a table, they have short white hair, black glasses and a yellow sweater. They are looking at a tablet computer in front of them

Video chat for Veteran Caregivers to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.

When:

Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Complete a one-time registration, then attend as able.

For more info or to register, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.

About

Video chat for Veteran Caregivers to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.

When

Group takes place from 10:00-10:20 a.m. on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet or smart phone. Complete a one-time registration, then attend as able.*

Register

For more info or to register, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.

*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program

Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Mar 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Apr 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. May 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Dec 6, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: