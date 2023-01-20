Self-Care Time for Caregivers
Video chat for Veteran Caregivers to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.
When:
Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Complete a one-time registration, then attend as able.
For more info or to register, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.
About
Video chat for Veteran Caregivers to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.
When
Group takes place from 10:00-10:20 a.m. on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet or smart phone. Complete a one-time registration, then attend as able.*
Register
For more info or to register, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.
*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program
Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Mar 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Apr 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. May 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Dec 6, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:20 am CTAdd to Calendar