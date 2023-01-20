Self-Care Time for Caregivers

Video chat for Veteran Caregivers to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.

Complete a one-time registration, then attend as able. For more info or to register, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.

About

Video chat for Veteran Caregivers to learn about and practice self-care as we engage in an activity and take a break together.

When

Group takes place from 10:00-10:20 a.m. on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. You may join through Webex on your computer, tablet or smart phone. Complete a one-time registration, then attend as able.*

Register

For more info or to register, please call 612-467-5405 and ask for Ruth Reimer.

*Must be enrolled in VA Caregiver Support Program

View other times for this event