Heart Health Meet & Greet
We're kicking off American Heart Month with a weeklong lunch-time meet and greet at the Minneapolis VA medical center.
When:
Mon. Jan 30, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
first floor flag atrium
Cost:
Free
Stop by the medical center flag atrium between noon and 1:00 p.m. on January 30 - February 3, to talk about heart health and the cardiology services we provide to our Veterans.
Mon. Jan 30, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Tue. Jan 31, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Thu. Feb 2, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Fri. Feb 3, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT