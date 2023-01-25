Skip to Content
Heart Health Meet & Greet

Minneapolis VA Health Care System cardiology staff - a group photo of people wearing scrubs, lab coats and face masks

When:

Mon. Jan 30, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

first floor flag atrium

Cost:

Free

We're kicking off American Heart Month with a weeklong lunch-time meet and greet at the Minneapolis VA medical center.

Stop by the medical center flag atrium between noon and 1:00 p.m. on January 30 - February 3, to talk about heart health and the cardiology services we provide to our Veterans.

Tue. Jan 31, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 2, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Fri. Feb 3, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

