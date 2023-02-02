Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Advance Care Planning Class (virtual)

photo of senior couple using a laptop with text overlaid that reads

Sometimes we learn best when we learn from each other.

When:

Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register up to two weeks before the class. Video link to join will be provided to participants once registered. To register, and/or for more information, please call: Molly Malchert, LICSW, 612-243-7911.

Advance Care Planning Class offers a place for you to share, learn and help fellow Veterans understand the benefits of planning for future health care decisions, including how you can plan for health care in situations when you may not be able to speak for yourself.

Open to Veterans enrolled in VA health care and their interested loved ones.

4th Wednesday of the month
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
Format: VA Video Connect

Register up to two weeks before the class. Video link to join will be provided to participants once registered. To register, and/or for more information, please call: Molly Malchert, LICSW, 612-243-7911.

Sometimes we learn best when we learn from each other. The class can help you understand how to fill out an advance directive that matches your preferences.

Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Apr 26, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. May 24, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jun 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Nov 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Dec 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jan 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: