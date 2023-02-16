Go Red for Women Heart Health & Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
First floor, flag atrium, auditorium
Cost:
Free
Our Women Veterans Program is hosting a Resource Fair to dispel the myths, raise awareness and empower women to take charge of their heart health!
- Information booths
- Selfie Station
- CPR Skills training
- Swag bags
- Door prizes
- Heart healthy snacks
- Tribute wall
The Heart Health & Resource Fair takes place on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, first floor auditorium.