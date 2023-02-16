Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Go Red for Women Heart Health & Resource Fair

graphic with blue background and red hearts that says go red for women and in person

Resource Fair to dispel the myths, raise awareness and empower women to take charge of their heart health!

When:

Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

First floor, flag atrium, auditorium

Cost:

Free

Our Women Veterans Program is hosting a Resource Fair to dispel the myths, raise awareness and empower women to take charge of their heart health!

  • Information booths
  • Selfie Station
  • CPR Skills training
  • Swag bags
  • Door prizes
  • Heart healthy snacks
  • Tribute wall

The Heart Health & Resource Fair takes place on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, first floor auditorium.

See more events

Last updated: