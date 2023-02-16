Go Red for Women Heart Health & Resource Fair

Resource Fair to dispel the myths, raise awareness and empower women to take charge of their heart health!

Our Women Veterans Program is hosting a Resource Fair to dispel the myths, raise awareness and empower women to take charge of their heart health!

Information booths

Selfie Station

CPR Skills training

Swag bags

Door prizes

Heart healthy snacks

Tribute wall

The Heart Health & Resource Fair takes place on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, first floor auditorium.