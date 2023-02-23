Women Veterans Health Care - Virtual Open Forum

Open forum to discuss Women’s health and heart health at the VA.

Please join us on February 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. for an open forum to discuss Women’s health and heart health at the VA. Panelists include experts from Minneapolis VA cardiology team.

Join on your computer, mobile app or telephone.

Call in (audio only): 1-872-701-0185

Phone Conference ID: 435 786 574#

Video and audio: Microsoft Teams link