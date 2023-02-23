Women Veterans Health Care - Virtual Open Forum
Open forum to discuss Women’s health and heart health at the VA.
When:
Tue. Feb 28, 2023, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Please join us on February 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. for an open forum to discuss Women’s health and heart health at the VA. Panelists include experts from Minneapolis VA cardiology team.
Join on your computer, mobile app or telephone.
Call in (audio only): 1-872-701-0185
Phone Conference ID: 435 786 574#
