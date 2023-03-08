Skip to Content
Caregiver Resource Fair - virtual

photo of two people walking together, the person on the left has their arm around the other, along a path lined with yellow leaves

Caregivers, Veterans and provider who are interested in resources for Caregivers and Veterans should attend.

When:

Tue. Mar 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Our Caregiver Resource Fair is back! This virtual event is accessible two ways, through Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by phone.

The event takes place on March 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information contact the Caregiver Support Program at 612-467-5405.

How to join

