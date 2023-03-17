VA Military Toxin Exposure Conference

Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Research and Development

March 27, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon CT

Webex Meeting Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m49f1cbe88e19457767c2d689505d3497

Target Audience: Veteran community, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and the public

Meeting Goals: To support building a learning community of preclinical and clinical experts and Veteran advocacy groups to help improve the awareness and best practices for burn-pit Veterans and highlight the long-term and lasting health and wellness effects of repeated exposures to airborne hazards or open-air burn pits and identify systematic approaches for effective and impactful bench-to bedside implementation research.

Background: Millions of U.S. troops were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan from 2001 to 2011 and were exposed to either toxic airborne hazards or open-air burn pits. These exposures may have had profound biologic consequences on their health and wellness, yet there are major gaps in our understanding and systematic research approaches for developing targeted therapeutics and care models. To learn more about military-related airborne hazards and burn pit exposure please visit https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/

Please contact Dr. Tammy Butterick, meeting coordinator with questions tammy.butterick@va.gov