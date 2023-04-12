Open house for the Center for Development and Civic Engagement

Open House for the CDCE

When

Monday, April 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where

1 Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis VA medical center auditorium

How does CDCE (formerly Voluntary Service) assist in supporting our Veterans, their families and Caregivers?

Have questions about donations or volunteering?

All are invited to drop in and explore our amazing services such as Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy, Fisher House, Patient Lodging (Building 10), Patient Escort as well as our many other Veteran and Caregiver focused programs.