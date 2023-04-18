Caregiver Support Program overview and Suicide Prevention Training for Caregivers (virtual)

Join us for an overview of the Caregiver Support Program followed by Suicide Prevention Training for Caregivers, family and friends of Veterans.

Date: May 23, 2023

May 23, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Where: Presentation is virtual and will be offered on Webex. Program will include Power Point Presentations.

Presentation is virtual and will be offered on Webex. No registration required! Click the link below to join the event. Join meeting : https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=me3decfc63ea2659b5b82211885d6e356



The Caregiver Support Program is comprised of 2 programs: the Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) and the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). Come and learn the difference and what resources are available.

The VA S.A.V.E. Program is designed to help build confidence in identifying signs of suicide and talking with your Veteran, family or friends about suicide. S.A.V.E will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a Veteran who is in suicidal crisis.

Signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized

Ask the most important question of all.

Validate the Veteran’s experience.

Encourage treatment and Expedite getting help.