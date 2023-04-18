Coping After Combat - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Join us for this presentation as we discuss our experience, strength, and hope with coping after combat and transitioning war zone skills to real-world zone skills.

Date/Time: May 3, 2023; 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Berlynn Fleury, Certified Peer Specialist, Marine Corps, Operation Enduring Freedom

- Martia Fuller, Certified Peer Specialist, U.S. Army, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YTQxMTY1OTctZmEyNi00NDZlLWJiYTYtM2M4MWNiNjMxZWYy%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 141 866 186#)

Description:

Returning home from a deployment and exiting the service is anticipated to be an easy and joyous time. Unfortunately, for many of us, this time is incredibly challenging and painful. Many of us have felt as if we are a rusty knife being thrown into a drawer full of shiny round spoons and we cannot understand why we feel we don't belong. Join us for this presentation as we discuss our experience, strength, and hope with coping after combat and transitioning war zone skills to real-world zone skills.