Mental Health Awareness: Screening Tools and Resources - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

We will discuss the importance of mental wellness and how you can become aware of your own mental health using some very easy to use, free, and confidential mental health screening tools.

Date/Time: May 4, 2023; noon-1:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Molly Smith, MSW, LICSW, Minneapolis VAHCS Local Recovery Coordinator

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MjkyY2MyODUtODk4Mi00Y2I2LWI0ZWUtZTMwMjMxNzFjYjEz%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 236 303 501#)

Description:

Mental wellness is an important component of every person's overall health and wellbeing. Part of taking care of one's mental wellness is by being aware of your mental health and knowing when it might be helpful to get additional support because YOU MATTER, and YOU ARE NOT ALONE. During this virtual event, our Local Recovery Coordinator, Molly Smith, will discuss the importance of mental wellness and how you can become aware of your own mental health using some very easy to use, free, and confidential mental health screening tools located at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/screening-tools which include screenings for PTSD, Depression, Substance Use, and Alcohol Use. Please note: these screening tools are NOT intended to provide a complete assessment or diagnosis for any condition, and they CAN help identify symptoms and assist you in determining if you should seek further evaluation by your physician or a mental health professional.