Intimate Partner Relationship Health and Safety - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Date/Time: May 9, 2023; 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Lisa Kielty, LICSW, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Coordinator, Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NDI4OGEyYmEtYjA1My00NTJhLTlkN2QtMDVlYzU3NTZkODhm%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 133 665 32 #)

Description:

Taking a closer look at the importance of healthy intimate partner relationships and the impacts that relationships have on physical, mental, and emotional health. Discussion will include information on healthy vs. unhealthy relationship dynamics, tools to improve relationships, and resources available to Veterans and their partners to improve their relationship health.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)