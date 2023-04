Can You Care Too Much: Exploring Caregiver Fatigue - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

A discussion around caregiver fatigue, caregiver resources, and ways to incorporate self-care.

Can You Care Too Much: Exploring Caregiver Fatigue

Date/Time: May 10, 2023, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Jessica Peterson, LICSW and Sarah O’Reilly, LICSW

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZWFmZGU1NTAtMmJhMi00NTk5LTg2NmEtZjAyMGY5MmY2Y2Q5%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 988 477 920#)

Description:

A discussion around caregiver fatigue, caregiver resources, and ways to incorporate self-care.