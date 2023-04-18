Honoring Your Whole Health - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

What's all this talk about Whole Health?

Honoring Your Whole Health

Date/Time: May 12, 2023, noon-1:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Mary Jewison, MA, BSN, OCN, Whole Health RN Program Manager

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZWNlYmJlY2QtNTI4MC00MTc1LWI2NTEtNzMxMTk1NjQxOWU3%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 747 892 717#)

Description:

What's all this talk about Whole Health? Participants will be introduced to Whole Health at the Minneapolis VA, what it looks like, what we offer, and how to get involved. Also learn about other tools and resources to help you become the best version of yourself.