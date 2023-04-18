Integrated Dual Diagnosis Treatment (IDDT) Program - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Integrated Dual Diagnosis Treatment (IDDT) Program Within Minneapolis VA

Date/Time: May 15, 2023, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Emma Podobinski, MSW, LICSW

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MWE4YzU2NTUtYzZlMi00YzBkLTllZGQtMDQzYzM0NGVjMDhm%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 890 743 802#)

Description:

This virtual presentation will include an introduction to the new Integrated Dual Diagnosis Treatment (IDDT) Program within the Minneapolis VA system. We will go over an overview of the program, discuss admission criteria as well as have a brief time for questions and answers.