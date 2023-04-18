LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) Role, and Resources - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

The Minneapolis VAHCS is very proud and honored to serve all who have served, including all LGBTQ+ Veterans.

LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) Role, and Resources

Date/Time: May 16, 2023, noon-1:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Teresa Capecchi, MSN, RN, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator

- Molly Smith, MSW, LICSW, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZTNlNDVhMmEtNTA3NC00ZDU5LWEyYzMtMTVlYjMzMTQ2OTZk%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 431 936 241#)

Description:

The Minneapolis VAHCS is very proud and honored to serve all who have served, including all LGBTQ+ Veterans. This presentation will discuss and provide information on LGBTQ and related identity terms, the unique health care needs and health disparities of LGBTQ+ Veterans, ways in which you can provide affirmative care/support to LGBTQ+ Veterans, the role and purpose of VA’s LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators (VCC), and resources available to LGBTQ+ Veterans and Veteran supporters.