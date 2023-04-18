Suicide Prevention & Postvention Care in our Communities - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Date/Time: May 18, 2023, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

- Julia Pawlenty, LICSW, Minneapolis VAHCS Suicide Prevention Case Manager

An introduction to current statistics on Veteran suicide, signs that someone may be at risk of suicide, and techniques for providing immediate and ongoing support to individuals experiencing suicidal ideation and behaviors. Participants will increase their knowledge of the scope of suicide in the U.S., efforts of suicide prevention within the VA, the public health model, and practical approaches to identifying need and offering assistance. Participants will be introduced to suicide postvention, the efforts of providing immediate and ongoing support to individuals experiencing the impact of suicide loss. Participants will increase their knowledge of available grief, loss and postvention resources.