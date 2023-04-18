Shame Resilience: Inviting the Monster to Tea - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

What is shame? Why do we have it? How do we heal it?

Shame Resilience: Inviting the Monster to Tea

Date/Time: May 22, 2023, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Shawna Stich, MSW, LICSW

Virtual Location:

Description:

What is shame? Why do we have it? How do we heal it? Shame is an intensely painful emotion that can leave us feeling isolated, overwhelmed, and worthless. Often, our automatic reactions to shame – beating up on ourselves, pushing people away, avoiding or denying aspects of our experience – are ineffective or even destructive. Research shows a connection between shame and a wide range of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, and suicide. Most of us struggle to talk about our shame, and yet talking about it and offering ourselves kindness is where healing and growth begins. In this presentation, we will explore the definition of shame, how to recognize it when it shows up, the differences between shame and other emotions such as guilt, common triggers of shame, and skills to build shame resilience.