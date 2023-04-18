A Fish Out of Water: Neurodivergence Among Veterans - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

A Fish Out of Water: Neurodivergence Among Veterans

Date/Time: May 23, 2023, noon-1:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Maggie Bloom, LMSW and James Hamrick, LGSW/LMSW

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZTg0MzBjNzctMzM4ZC00NDI3LWJjYTctYjg5MGMzM2QzMjM3%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 626 080 411#)

Description:

There is a lot of diversity among human brains, aka “neurodiversity,” which contributes to unique ways of experiencing, thinking about, and interacting with the world. When brains seem to be different from what a culture considers typical, or “neurotypical,” we call it “neurodivergence.” Some forms of neurodivergence have been labeled as “disorders,” such as Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), or Autism Spectrum Disorder. In this discussion we offer an overview of neurodivergence among Veteran populations and a discussion of clinical challenges, evidence-based practices, and implications for providing services and supports to this population.