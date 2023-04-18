Peer Support: What Is It and How Can It Help? - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Have you ever wondered to yourself, "nobody understands me... I wish there was someone that just got it."

Peer Support: What Is It and How Can It Help?

Date/Time: May 24, 2023, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Michelle Kelly, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Army Veteran)

- Berlynn Fleury, Certified Peer Specialist (USMC-Operation Enduring Freedom Veteran)

- Martia Fuller, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Army Combat Veteran)

- Jeff Peters, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Air Force Veteran)

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OTg2MTFmMmItMmYxMS00NDQ3LThjNjMtNzc0ODQ1NzJkNmEz%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 401 593 04#)

Description:

Have you ever wondered to yourself, "nobody understands me... I wish there was someone that just got it." In this virtual event you will learn about peer support, how it can be helpful in an individual's personal recovery journey, what peer support looks like in the VAHCS, peer support services available at the Minneapolis VA, and how VA Certified Peer Specialist’s model recovery.