Healing Race-Based Stress/Trauma Through Empowerment - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Race-based stress/trauma can have an ongoing effect on one's physical, emotional, cognitive, and social well-being.

Healing Race-Based Stress/Trauma Through Empowerment

Date/Time: May 25, 2023, noon-1:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Jenny Lee, PhD, Psychology Postdoctoral Resident

- Martia Fuller, Certified Peer Specialist

- Jazmin Cruz, LICSW

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NmQ5YjY1ODctNzc5ZC00N2Y5LWE0ZGQtN2Y5YjQwNTY5YzJh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 587 015 411#)

Description:

Research has shown that Veterans of Color have higher rates of PTSD. Unlike other types of traumas, incidents of race-based stress/trauma can be an ongoing experience that accumulates over time. Race-based stress/trauma can have an ongoing effect on one's physical, emotional, cognitive, and social well-being. In addition, the current events in Minneapolis have increased one's exposure to direct and vicarious forms of race-based stress/trauma. Unfortunately, many evidence-based practices were not created with the consideration of history/context and were not validated for incidents of race-based stress/trauma. Brianna Loop and Desta Gebregiorgis will discuss an intervention for Veterans of Color available at the Minneapolis VA called Healing from Racial Stress and Trauma: A Race-Based Stress/Trauma and Empowerment Group Intervention. This group was created to fill the gap in clinical services and address the specific challenges that Veterans of Color experience. Martia Fuller, Certified Peer Specialist, will also discuss a peer support drop-in group that is specifically designed for Veterans of Color.