Patient Advocacy at Minneapolis VAHCS - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)
When:
Fri. May 26, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Facilitator(s):
- Fachon Romero, Minneapolis VAHCS Patient Advocate and Minority Veteran Care Coordinator
Virtual Location:
MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_N2Y0MmU5M2EtY2RlZC00ZWFlLTgzNWItMDQwNTJhMTc4ZTM1%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d
or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 679 435 776#)
Description:
Patient Advocacy and the Minority Veterans Program both are a comprehensive initiative that focuses on providing support to the Veterans and their families. We will discuss these roles and how Patient Advocacy is everyone's responsibility.