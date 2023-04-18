Patient Advocacy at Minneapolis VAHCS - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Patient Advocacy at Minneapolis VAHCS

Date/Time: May 26, 2023, noon-1:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Fachon Romero, Minneapolis VAHCS Patient Advocate and Minority Veteran Care Coordinator

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_N2Y0MmU5M2EtY2RlZC00ZWFlLTgzNWItMDQwNTJhMTc4ZTM1%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 679 435 776#)

Description:

Patient Advocacy and the Minority Veterans Program both are a comprehensive initiative that focuses on providing support to the Veterans and their families. We will discuss these roles and how Patient Advocacy is everyone's responsibility.