Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

Date/Time: May 30, 2023, 11:00 a.m.-noon

Facilitator(s):

- Julia Pawlenty, LICSW, Minneapolis VAHCS Suicide Prevention Case Manager

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MjE1NmJiZjAtMWViNy00MGJmLTg5NjAtN2JhODE0ZGY1YWVi%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 746 495 150#)

Description:

Learn about the grief and loss that Veterans feel on Memorial Day as well as what steps people can take to support Veterans who are experiencing PTSD, anxiety, and depression.