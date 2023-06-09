Story Circle lead by Wonderlust Production - hosted by Caregiver Support Program

Weaving together stories from caregivers in Minnesota, we will create a fictional play that asks the question, “What does a community of care look like?”

Event details

Spots are limited! Registration closes on July 3, 2023 or when capacity is met. Both Caregiver and Veteran will need to sign and return releases in order for Caregiver to participate. Story Circle will take place virtually via Webex on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. CT

To Register: call Kristen Kerkhoff, LICSW at 612-243-7981

What will happen at the story circle?

We will ask some open-ended questions, then go around a circle giving each person a chance to tell a story from their experience.

Share as much or as little as you want.

Nobody's stories or experiences will be used in the play directly like a documentary – they'll be blended together into a fictional story.

You can “take back” anything you share if you don’t want it to be in the play.

About this project from Wonderlust Production

The last three years have magnified for many of us just how fragile the systems of care are in this country. Weaving together stories from caregivers here in Minnesota, we will create a fictional play that asks the question, “What does a community of care look like?” Story circles will take place this Spring and Summer. Then we will write a first draft and share it in a public reading this Fall. We’ll do more rewrites in Spring 2024 and present another reading that Summer. Finally, we’ll cast the play with a mix of professional artists and people from the caregiver community interested in performing. We’ll start rehearsing in August and present the play to the public in October 2024. Caregivers can get involved at any phase of the project.