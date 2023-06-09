Skip to Content
Practicing Your Way to Resilience Series for Caregivers

We invite you to attend this new course to learn about and to practice exercises that lead to improved resilience.

When:

Fri. Aug 4, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Are you a Caregiver? Would you like to learn how to bounce back after a difficult or stressful event? We invite you to attend this new course to learn about and to practice exercises that lead to improved resilience.

The 45-minute course is presented by telephone and is taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor.

For more information, contact Molly Malchert, LICSW at 612-243-7911. Pre-registration required by two weeks before each course.

Dates

  • August 4 – Self-Discovery for Caregivers
  • August 11 – Self-Compassion
  • August 18 – On-the-Job Self-Care

Time

  • 10:00-11:00 a.m.

What you will learn in this series

  • Definition and benefits of resilience
  • Characteristics of resilient people
  • Stress management and problem-solving strategies
  • Relaxation techniques for the body
  • How to handle problems that cannot be solved
  • A short problem-solving plan

Learning through self-discovery and self-care

  • How you respond to stressful events
  • How you think about problems
  • How you overcome challenges
  • How you use your strengths
  • How you think about and talk to yourself
  • How you are connected to others, even during difficult times
  • How to make a self-compassion break work for you
  • How you view your strengths and abilities

