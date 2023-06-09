Practicing Your Way to Resilience Series for Caregivers
We invite you to attend this new course to learn about and to practice exercises that lead to improved resilience.
When:
Fri. Aug 4, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The 45-minute course is presented by telephone and is taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor.
For more information, contact Molly Malchert, LICSW at 612-243-7911. Pre-registration required by two weeks before each course.
Dates
- August 4 – Self-Discovery for Caregivers
- August 11 – Self-Compassion
- August 18 – On-the-Job Self-Care
Time
- 10:00-11:00 a.m.
What you will learn in this series
- Definition and benefits of resilience
- Characteristics of resilient people
- Stress management and problem-solving strategies
- Relaxation techniques for the body
- How to handle problems that cannot be solved
- A short problem-solving plan
Learning through self-discovery and self-care
- How you respond to stressful events
- How you think about problems
- How you overcome challenges
- How you use your strengths
- How you think about and talk to yourself
- How you are connected to others, even during difficult times
- How to make a self-compassion break work for you
- How you view your strengths and abilities
