Practicing Your Way to Resilience Series for Caregivers

Are you a Caregiver? Would you like to learn how to bounce back after a difficult or stressful event? We invite you to attend this new course to learn about and to practice exercises that lead to improved resilience.

The 45-minute course is presented by telephone and is taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor.

For more information, contact Molly Malchert, LICSW at 612-243-7911. Pre-registration required by two weeks before each course.

August 4 – Self-Discovery for Caregivers

August 11 – Self-Compassion

August 18 – On-the-Job Self-Care

Time

10:00-11:00 a.m.

What you will learn in this series

Definition and benefits of resilience

Characteristics of resilient people

Stress management and problem-solving strategies

Relaxation techniques for the body

How to handle problems that cannot be solved

A short problem-solving plan

Learning through self-discovery and self-care

How you respond to stressful events

How you think about problems

How you overcome challenges

How you use your strengths

How you think about and talk to yourself

How you are connected to others, even during difficult times

How to make a self-compassion break work for you

How you view your strengths and abilities

