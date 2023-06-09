Advance Care Planning Class for Caregivers

Have you thought about what you would want if you were injured or sick and could not communicate? Do the people you trust know your wishes?

Honoring Your Health Care Preferences

Advance Care Planning Class for Caregivers

Identify the benefits of planning for future health care decisions.

Learn how to fill out a health care directive that matches your preferences.

Join us by video (VA Video Connect)

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Register by July 26

For more information and to sign up, call Molly Malchert, LICSW at 612-243-7911.

The group is open to Caregivers who are enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program. Loved ones are welcome to attend with you.