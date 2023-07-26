My HealtheVet Outreach at Rochester VA Clinic
When:
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans - stop by the Rochester VA Clinic on August 3 between 9:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. to talk to our My HealtheVet outreach staff about signing up for, or upgrading, a My HealtheVet account, and to learn more about Annie and VA Health Chat.
Rochester VA Clinic is located at 3551 Commercial Drive South West, Suite 400, Rochester, MN 55902.