My HealtheVet Outreach at Rochester VA Clinic

Veterans - stop by the Rochester VA Clinic on August 3 between 9:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. to talk to our My HealtheVet outreach staff about signing up for, or upgrading, a My HealtheVet account, and to learn more about Annie and VA Health Chat.

Rochester VA Clinic is located at 3551 Commercial Drive South West, Suite 400, Rochester, MN 55902.