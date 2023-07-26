Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

My HealtheVet Outreach at Rochester VA Clinic

Talk to our My HealtheVet outreach staff about signing up for, or upgrading, a My HealtheVet account.

When:

Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Rochester VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Veterans - stop by the Rochester VA Clinic on August 3 between 9:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. to talk to our My HealtheVet outreach staff about signing up for, or upgrading, a My HealtheVet account, and to learn more about Annie and VA Health Chat.

Rochester VA Clinic is located at 3551 Commercial Drive South West, Suite 400, Rochester, MN 55902.

See more events

Last updated: