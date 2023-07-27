Healthy Living events at the farmers market

We have two special events happening at our farmers market on August 1 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA medical center. Goodie bags available for the first 50 Veterans.

Minneapolis VA partner Dream of Wild Health will share tasty summer recipes and information about upcoming cooking demos! And our very own Vaccine Geek, Joseph Kurland, will be available to answer all your vaccine questions. Learn where, when and how to get your flu shot this year.