Nationwide VHA nursing open house

Nurses are at the heart of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) mission to provide quality care to our nation’s Veterans. That’s why VA Careers is excited to host a nationwide virtual Nursing Open House on August 24, 2023 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM CT.

Nationwide VHA Nursing Open House

Nurses are at the heart of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) mission to provide quality care to our nation’s Veterans. That’s why VA Careers is excited to host a nationwide virtual Nursing Open House on August 24, 2023 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM CT.

Who should attend?

Anyone interested in a nursing career with VHA!

Why should you attend?

Break through conventional barriers and actually engage with an employer!

Gain unparalleled access to a live person on our team.

Get tailored answers to your specific questions.

Discover if this is the job and company for you.

Take charge of your career and put yourself in the driver's seat!

About the event

This virtual event gives you the opportunity to break through convention barriers to engage directly with VA. Our recruiters will be online to answer your specific questions about nursing careers at VA medical centers all over the country and the many benefits of working at VA, including:

Flexible work schedules and shifts, along with telework opportunities

Low patient-provider ratios

The ability to work anywhere in the country with one active license

Generous education support programs, including scholarships and tuition reimbursement

Leadership development and mentoring programs

Career training and enhancement opportunities

Diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and programs

Generous federal retirement benefits

Best of all, you will be caring for some of the most deserving patients anywhere — our nation’s Veterans!

We look forward to meeting you virtually on August 24 and answering your questions. In the meantime, check out what our nurses love about working for VA in their own words. And be sure to visit the VA Careers website to learn all about nursing at VA.