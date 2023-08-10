Outreach at Minnesota State Fair on Military Appreciation Day

Veterans, service members, family, caregivers and friends! Stop by our booth in Dan Patch Park on Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair

When: Tue. Aug 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Dan Patch Park, MN State Fair 1265 Snelling Ave. N. St. Paul, MN Cost: Free

Booth time: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Date: 08/29/2023

Location: MN State Fair; Dan Patch Park