Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Outreach at Minnesota State Fair on Military Appreciation Day

cropped image of a Ferris wheel

Veterans, service members, family, caregivers and friends! Stop by our booth in Dan Patch Park on Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair

When:

Tue. Aug 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Dan Patch Park, MN State Fair

1265 Snelling Ave. N.

St. Paul, MN

Cost:

Free

Veterans, service members, family, caregivers and friends! Stop by our booth in Dan Patch Park on Military Appreciation Day (August 29) at the Minnesota State Fair to learn more about our suicide prevention program, health care eligibility and benefits for Veterans!

Booth time: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Date: 08/29/2023
Location: MN State Fair; Dan Patch Park

See more events

Last updated: