Outreach at Minnesota State Fair on Military Appreciation Day
When:
Tue. Aug 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Dan Patch Park, MN State Fair
1265 Snelling Ave. N.
St. Paul, MN
Cost:
Free
Veterans, service members, family, caregivers and friends! Stop by our booth in Dan Patch Park on Military Appreciation Day (August 29) at the Minnesota State Fair to learn more about our suicide prevention program, health care eligibility and benefits for Veterans!
