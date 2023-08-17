Last Roll Call - Service of Remembrance

Last Roll Call is a memorial service honoring Veterans who have passed away and is a longstanding tradition at many VA medical centers across the country.

All are welcome to attend our Last Roll Call on September 1, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Minneapolis VA Medical Center chapel.

This is a service of remembrance of Veterans who have passed away at our hospital in May, June and July of 2023. Veterans’ families and friends are invited to participate.

