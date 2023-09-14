Open house - Women's Clinic 30th birthday celebration
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Women’s Comprehensive Health Clinic, 2J-100
The Minneapolis VA Women Veterans Program cordially invites you to attend an Open House celebrating the 30th Birthday of the Women's Clinic and the 100th Anniversary of Women Veteran Health Care at VA.
Cake and refreshments will be served!