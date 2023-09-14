Skip to Content
Open house - Women's Clinic 30th birthday celebration

When:

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Women’s Comprehensive Health Clinic, 2J-100

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

The Minneapolis VA Women Veterans Program cordially invites you to attend an Open House celebrating the 30th Birthday of the Women's Clinic and the 100th Anniversary of Women Veteran Health Care at VA.

When: September 21, 2023 from 4:30-6:00 PM
Where: Minneapolis VA Women’s Comprehensive Health Clinic 2J-100, One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN, 55417

Cake and refreshments will be served!

