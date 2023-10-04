Walk-in COVID vaccine event at Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Updated COVID vaccine walk-in event for enrolled Veterans!
When:
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
1st floor Auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Minneapolis VA Medical Center will offer the updated COVID vaccine to enrolled Veterans in the Auditorium on October 5 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
Veterans who received their last COVID vaccine at least 2 months prior are eligible to receive it.
No appointment necessary at this event!