Walk-in COVID vaccine event at Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Updated COVID vaccine walk-in event for enrolled Veterans!

When:

Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

1st floor Auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Minneapolis VA Medical Center will offer the updated COVID vaccine to enrolled Veterans in the Auditorium on October 5 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.

Veterans who received their last COVID vaccine at least 2 months prior are eligible to receive it.

No appointment necessary at this event!

