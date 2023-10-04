Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Breast cancer awareness event

Walk-in mammogram screening, breast cancer awareness town hall, education and resources. Know your risk, Reduce your risk, Get Screened, Take care of yourself, Let us help you!

When:

Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:15 pm CT

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

1st floor Auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Breast Cancer Awareness Event

October 26, 10:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Auditorium. Topics include: risk assessment and reduction, comprehensive cancer care, male breast cancer and more.

Walk-In Mammogram Screening

(Not suitable for breast concerns)
9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
1Q-100 (Mammography) & 1R 128 (Radiology)

Breast Cancer Awareness Town Hall

Join Dr. Damon Shearer, Radiologist, in person or online, at 11:00 a.m. to learn about the Basics of Imaging & Breast Cancer Updates. Microsoft Teams invite (video and audio): join the town hall

Please contact your Primary Care Provider with any new breast concerns.

  • Know your risk
  • Reduce your risk
  • Get Screened
  • Take care of yourself
  • Let us help you!
See more events

Last updated: