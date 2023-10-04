Breast cancer awareness event
Walk-in mammogram screening, breast cancer awareness town hall, education and resources. Know your risk, Reduce your risk, Get Screened, Take care of yourself, Let us help you!
When:
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:15 pm CT
Where:
1st floor Auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Breast Cancer Awareness Event
October 26, 10:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Auditorium. Topics include: risk assessment and reduction, comprehensive cancer care, male breast cancer and more.
Walk-In Mammogram Screening
(Not suitable for breast concerns)
9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
1Q-100 (Mammography) & 1R 128 (Radiology)
Breast Cancer Awareness Town Hall
Join Dr. Damon Shearer, Radiologist, in person or online, at 11:00 a.m. to learn about the Basics of Imaging & Breast Cancer Updates. Microsoft Teams invite (video and audio): join the town hall
Please contact your Primary Care Provider with any new breast concerns.
- Know your risk
- Reduce your risk
- Get Screened
- Take care of yourself
- Let us help you!