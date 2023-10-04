Walk-in mammogram screening, breast cancer awareness town hall, education and resources. Know your risk, Reduce your risk, Get Screened, Take care of yourself, Let us help you!

Breast Cancer Awareness Event

October 26, 10:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Auditorium. Topics include: risk assessment and reduction, comprehensive cancer care, male breast cancer and more.

Walk-In Mammogram Screening

(Not suitable for breast concerns)

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

1Q-100 (Mammography) & 1R 128 (Radiology)

Breast Cancer Awareness Town Hall

Join Dr. Damon Shearer, Radiologist, in person or online, at 11:00 a.m. to learn about the Basics of Imaging & Breast Cancer Updates. Microsoft Teams invite (video and audio): join the town hall

Please contact your Primary Care Provider with any new breast concerns.