Walk-in COVID vaccine event at Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Updated COVID vaccine walk-in event for enrolled Veterans!

Minneapolis VA Medical Center will offer the updated COVID vaccine to enrolled Veterans on October 12 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. and on October 14 from 9:00 a.m.-noon. in the Auditorium.

Veterans who received their last COVID vaccine at least 2 months prior are eligible to receive it.

No appointment necessary at this event! Flu shots also available at the events.