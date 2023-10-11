Sleep is an important part of self-care. We invite you to come and learn tips and tricks to improve your sleep.

Sleep Hygiene 101 for Caregivers

In honor of National Caregiver Month, the Caregiver Support Program is offering several presentations throughout the month of November. Sleep is an important part of self-care. We invite you to come and learn tips and tricks to improve your sleep.

Your presenter

Dr. Chiros is a psychologist by training and currently serves as the program manager for mental health for the Southern MN Community Based Outpatient Clinics. She has been with the Minneapolis VA Health Care System since training here in 2004, and has been developing a specialty in sleep and treatment of insomnia since 2014. Dr. Chiros is a national consultant for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (teaching colleagues across the country to treat people with insomnia) and deeply enjoys helping people cultivate healthy sleep habits.

To Register: Contact Denise Losie, LICSW, Caregiver Support Program

Phone: 612-243-7929

All groups are offered by Webex (a link will be sent prior to the event). Please register by October 26, 2023.

Please Join us on November 16, 2023 from 2:00-3:00 p.m.