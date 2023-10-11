Spend a Month with the Occupational Therapists
We will be meeting virtually on Tuesdays for 4 weeks, discussing various topics including fall prevention, adaptive equipment, VA grants available for housing and vehicles, as well as how to manage daily tasks.
When:
Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Come spend a month with the VA Caregiver Program OTs! We will be meeting virtually on Tuesdays for 4 weeks, discussing various topics including fall prevention, adaptive equipment, VA grants available for housing and vehicles, as well as how to manage daily tasks to improve quality of life.
To Register: Contact Erin Miller, OT, at 612-243-7996 or Stefano Barreto, OT, at 612-243-7937.
Participants must have access to internet and email as well as a device with a camera and microphone in order to participate in a virtual group. The group will take place via Webex.
Please register by October 17, 2023.
Join us on November 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Nov 21, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Nov 28, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT