Spend a Month with the Occupational Therapists

Come spend a month with the VA Caregiver Program OTs! We will be meeting virtually on Tuesdays for 4 weeks, discussing various topics including fall prevention, adaptive equipment, VA grants available for housing and vehicles, as well as how to manage daily tasks to improve quality of life.

To Register: Contact Erin Miller, OT, at 612-243-7996 or Stefano Barreto, OT, at 612-243-7937.

Participants must have access to internet and email as well as a device with a camera and microphone in order to participate in a virtual group. The group will take place via Webex.

Please register by October 17, 2023.

Join us on November 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

