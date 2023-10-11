Join us for National Family Caregiver Month in “taking a step in a Caregiver’s shoes.”

Every Step Counts!

You, and others Caregivers, will track the number of steps you take each day during the month of November. At the end we will total the number of steps taken by ALL Caregivers to show how much you do for your Veterans. Pedometer & tracking sheet can be provided!

To Register: Contact Kristen Kerkhoff, LICSW at 612-243-7981.

Please register by October 17, 2023

Kickoff Event: October 30, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Celebration & Count Reveal!: December 6, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Both events will be held via video using Webex