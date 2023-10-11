VA Caregiver Support Program Book Club Series
In Celebration of National Family Caregiver Month - Prioritize Self Care - Supportive Discussion About How Intimacy Changes - Connect With Caregiver Across the Midwest - Learn the 5 Love Languages
When:
Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
VA Caregiver Support Program Book Club Series
Keeping Love Alive As Memories Fade: The 5 Love Languages and the Alzheimer’s Journey
Join Caregivers across VA facilities in a discussion of the challenges and stressors of dementia, how the five love languages improves communication, expand your awareness of intimate moments, and understand your loved one’s love language. This book and series of discussions will cultivate an emotional connection between the Caregiver and loved one amid memory loss through education and storytelling.
To Register: Contact Denise Losie, LICSW, 612-243-7929 or Kristen Kerkhoff, LICSW, 612-243-7981.
Please register by October 17, 2023
Dates: Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2023 from 12:30-2:00 p.m.
Held via Webex video or phone. Register soon group is limited to 10 caregivers! Materials will be provided. Link will be sent prior to the start of group.
Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Nov 22, 2023, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar