In Celebration of National Family Caregiver Month - Prioritize Self Care - Supportive Discussion About How Intimacy Changes - Connect With Caregiver Across the Midwest - Learn the 5 Love Languages

VA Caregiver Support Program Book Club Series

Keeping Love Alive As Memories Fade: The 5 Love Languages and the Alzheimer’s Journey

Join Caregivers across VA facilities in a discussion of the challenges and stressors of dementia, how the five love languages improves communication, expand your awareness of intimate moments, and understand your loved one’s love language. This book and series of discussions will cultivate an emotional connection between the Caregiver and loved one amid memory loss through education and storytelling.

To Register: Contact Denise Losie, LICSW, 612-243-7929 or Kristen Kerkhoff, LICSW, 612-243-7981.

Please register by October 17, 2023

Dates: Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2023 from 12:30-2:00 p.m.

Held via Webex video or phone. Register soon group is limited to 10 caregivers! Materials will be provided. Link will be sent prior to the start of group.

View other times for this event