Essential Oils & Mindful Breathing Exercises

Happy National Caregiver Month! Need some new self-care tips?

Happy National Caregiver Month! You are invited to join us for the Essential Oil Presentation!

Need some new self-care tips? Join us to learn more about:

the safe use of essential oils

breathing techniques to calm and rejuvenate

live demonstration on how to make your own essential oil sleep spray

We are offering two different days and times. Please note the classes are the same. Essential Oil inhaler provided.

Date 1: Nov. 2, 2023 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Date 2: Nov. 20, 2023 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Presentations by Integrative Health Nurses: Amy Quarberg & Nancy Kirchner. Classes are held via Webex. Space is limited to 15 per class.

To Register: Contact Denise Losie, LICSW, Caregiver Support Program at 612- 243-7929.

Registration required two weeks before the start of the class.