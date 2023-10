Caregiver Support General Program Overview

Join us for an overview of the program and share examples of the many benefits available to enrolled Caregivers!

Join us as Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) staff present an overview of the program and share examples of the many benefits available to enrolled Caregivers!

No registration required! Presentation offered two different date/times:

- Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

- Thursday, November 2, 2023 10:00-11:00 a.m.

How to join: Virtual via Webex

11/1/23 4:00 p.m. with Denise Loise, LICSW (612-243-7929)

Event link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m2ed1a2081ad10ae2cb72e885fdc15c00

Meeting number (access code): 2763 564 1976

Meeting password: dbJZt6Uz?45

Join by phone:

1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-free

11/2/23 10:00 a.m. with Ruth Reimer, LICSW (612-243-7953)

Event link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m5e49c1a48fcf09c2c6e85d060cc2b2e9

Meeting number (access code): 2764 065 4645

Meeting password: JMu34rs7H8?

Join by phone:

1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-free

PGCSS Fact Sheet