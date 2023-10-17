VA Suicide Prevention Training for Caregivers

VA S.A.V.E training will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a Veteran who is in suicidal crisis.

Join us for Suicide Prevention Training for caregivers, family and friends of Veterans.

Caregiver Support Program and Suicide Prevention Presents:

VA Save Training for Caregivers – Denise Losie, LICSW from Caregiver Support will host a presentation provided by Eric Wittenberg, LICSW Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

The VA S.A.V.E. program is designed to help build confidence in identifying signs of suicide and talking with your Veteran, family or friends about suicide.

No registration required! Program is offered virtually and will include a Power Point Presentation.

Date: November 9, 2023 from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Event link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mba7825d57e0a7f696f5279fd4a4fd406

Meeting number (access code): 2764 430 2581

Meeting password: uqDbpkv@394

Join by phone: 1-833-558-0712 USA Toll-free

S - Signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized.

A - Ask the most important question of all - “Are you thinking of killing yourself?”

V - Validate the Veteran’s experience.

E - Encourage treatment and Expedite getting help.