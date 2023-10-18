Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Job Fair

Come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume.

When:

Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

1st floor auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Presented by Minneapolis VA Compensated Work Therapy Program

No registration required, please come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume. We will also be providing on-site resume review and interview preparation.

Veterans Job Fair

November 15, 2023 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m.
Minneapolis VA Medical Center in the Auditorium
One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55417

  • Dept of Homeland Security
  • Childrens Minnesota
  • Xcel Energy
  • Minneapolis VA
  • Lowes
  • Nordstrom Dept Store
  • Mall of America
  • Summit Brewing Company
  • Black Eyed Beverage
  • Marsden
  • International Paper
  • Starky Labs
  • Valvoline Instant Oil Change
  • Debt Management Center
  • Mains’l
  • Enterprise
  • Minnesota Department of Human Service (DHS)
  • Animal Humane Society
  • City of St Paul
  • MN Helmets to Hardhats
  • DEED
  • MAC-V
  • Small Business Association (SBA)
  • SCORE
  • Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
  • St Paul Vet Center
  • The Mission Project
Last updated: