Veterans Job Fair
Come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume.
When:
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
1st floor auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Presented by Minneapolis VA Compensated Work Therapy Program
No registration required, please come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume. We will also be providing on-site resume review and interview preparation.
Featured Businesses
- Dept of Homeland Security
- Childrens Minnesota
- Xcel Energy
- Minneapolis VA
- Lowes
- Nordstrom Dept Store
- Mall of America
- Summit Brewing Company
- Black Eyed Beverage
- Marsden
- International Paper
- Starky Labs
- Valvoline Instant Oil Change
- Debt Management Center
- Mains’l
- Enterprise
- Minnesota Department of Human Service (DHS)
- Animal Humane Society
- City of St Paul
- MN Helmets to Hardhats
- DEED
- MAC-V
- Small Business Association (SBA)
- SCORE
- Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
- St Paul Vet Center
- The Mission Project