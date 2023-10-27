Last Roll Call - Service of Remembrance

All are welcome to attend our Last Roll Call.

All are welcome to attend our Last Roll Call on December 1, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Minneapolis VA Medical Center chapel.

This is a service of remembrance of Veterans who have passed away at our hospital in August, September and October of 2023. Veterans’ families and friends are invited to participate.

Last Roll Call is a longstanding tradition at many VA medical centers across the country.