Last Roll Call - Service of Remembrance

The Last Roll Call is a service of remembrance that honors veterans who passed away at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center from August through October 2026. This is a time to welcome families back to the VA and to show our ICARES values. The ceremony is on Wednesday, December 2 at 1:30 p.m. in the VA chapel (1S-125) and on Microsoft Teams (Meeting ID: 233 182 545 351 536 5 Passcode: wo9yL7Mt).

Last Roll Call is a longstanding tradition at many VA medical centers across the country.