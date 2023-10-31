R-E-S-P-I-T-E: Find Out What It Means for You

It is expected that Caregivers want and need breaks from caregiving.

Caregivers will receive information about planning for respite. Caregivers will also be invited to discuss their respite successes and ask questions about respite.

To register: please call Molly Malchert, LICSW at 612-243-7911.

Registration closes Nov. 16, 2023.

Date: November 30, 2023 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. via online/virtual group.