R-E-S-P-I-T-E: Find Out What It Means for You
It is expected that Caregivers want and need breaks from caregiving.
When:
Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Caregivers will receive information about planning for respite. Caregivers will also be invited to discuss their respite successes and ask questions about respite.
To register: please call Molly Malchert, LICSW at 612-243-7911.
Registration closes Nov. 16, 2023.
Date: November 30, 2023 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. via online/virtual group.