Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

The Wellness Series: Mindfulness for Caregivers

Learn exercises that lead to improved mindfulness, reduce stress, and help overall wellbeing.

When:

Fri. Dec 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

December 1, 2023: Paying Attention, noon to 1:00 p.m.

  • Finding your anchor
  • How you react in a stressful situation
  • Body scan
  • Mindful movements

December 8, 2023: On Purpose, noon to 1:00 p.m.

  • Setting your intention
  • Making conscious decisions by using your “slow brain”
  • Creating your own mandala
  • Note: You will need colored pencils, markers, or something similar if you would like to participate in this activity.

December 15, 2023: Without Judgement, noon to 1:00 p.m.

  • Setting your intention
  • Making conscious decisions by using your “slow brain”
  • Creating your own mandala
  • Note: You will need colored pencils, markers, or something similar if you would like to participate in this activity.

Caregivers can attend one, two, or all three sessions.

To register: call Denise Losie, LICSW at 612-243-7929.
Registration required 2 weeks prior to the start of the session attending.

Date: December 1, 8 and 15, 2023 from noon to 1:00 p.m. online via Webex.

Fri. Dec 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Dec 8, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Dec 15, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Dec 22, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: