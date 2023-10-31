The Wellness Series: Mindfulness for Caregivers
Learn exercises that lead to improved mindfulness, reduce stress, and help overall wellbeing.
When:
Fri. Dec 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
December 1, 2023: Paying Attention, noon to 1:00 p.m.
- Finding your anchor
- How you react in a stressful situation
- Body scan
- Mindful movements
December 8, 2023: On Purpose, noon to 1:00 p.m.
- Setting your intention
- Making conscious decisions by using your “slow brain”
- Creating your own mandala
- Note: You will need colored pencils, markers, or something similar if you would like to participate in this activity.
December 15, 2023: Without Judgement, noon to 1:00 p.m.
- Setting your intention
- Making conscious decisions by using your “slow brain”
- Creating your own mandala
- Note: You will need colored pencils, markers, or something similar if you would like to participate in this activity.
Caregivers can attend one, two, or all three sessions.
To register: call Denise Losie, LICSW at 612-243-7929.
Registration required 2 weeks prior to the start of the session attending.
Date: December 1, 8 and 15, 2023 from noon to 1:00 p.m. online via Webex.
