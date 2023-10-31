The Wellness Series: Mindfulness for Caregivers

Learn exercises that lead to improved mindfulness, reduce stress, and help overall wellbeing.

December 1, 2023: Paying Attention, noon to 1:00 p.m.

Finding your anchor

How you react in a stressful situation

Body scan

Mindful movements

December 8, 2023: On Purpose, noon to 1:00 p.m.

Setting your intention

Making conscious decisions by using your “slow brain”

Creating your own mandala

Note: You will need colored pencils, markers, or something similar if you would like to participate in this activity.

December 15, 2023: Without Judgement, noon to 1:00 p.m.

Caregivers can attend one, two, or all three sessions.

To register: call Denise Losie, LICSW at 612-243-7929.

Registration required 2 weeks prior to the start of the session attending.

Date: December 1, 8 and 15, 2023 from noon to 1:00 p.m. online via Webex.

