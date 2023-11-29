Hiring Fair for Medical Support Assistants - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Opportunity to serve our Veterans - Medical Support Assistant (MSA) hiring event for health unit coordinator and patient scheduler positions with the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
When:
Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
room 4U-100
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, from noon-6:00 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA medical center in room 4U-100.
Please bring your resume and 5-6 references with phone number and email.
