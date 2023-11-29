Skip to Content

Hiring Fair for Medical Support Assistants - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Opportunity to serve our Veterans - Medical Support Assistant (MSA) hiring event for health unit coordinator and patient scheduler positions with the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

When:

Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

room 4U-100

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Medical Support Assistant (MSA) hiring event for health unit coordinator and patient scheduler positions.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, from noon-6:00 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA medical center in room 4U-100.

Please bring your resume and 5-6 references with phone number and email.

Learn more about the jobs we're hiring for.

