Veterans town hall for southern area VA Community Clinics (virtual)

Albert Lea, Lyle C. Pearson (Mankato), Rochester, and St. James VA community clinics Virtual Town Hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly, and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representative, on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.

Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).

Microsoft Teams meeting (video and audio)

Join on your computer or mobile app: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MDBmYjhjNmEtNGNjZC00NTFkLTkyZjYtZjc4YjJhMDkxMzc2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22d8aa9907-b0aa-42eb-b8a6-2fedf86ca155%22%7d

Call in (audio only)

Phone: 872-701-0185; Conference ID: 4997 440 902#

All callers will be muted. Please click the unmute button on your screen and on your headset if you wish to speak. If you dialed in, press *6 to unmute your phone.