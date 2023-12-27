Ease into your Minneapolis VA health care experience with expert advice from our dedicated team.

Welcome to the Minneapolis VA! Join us for a virtual New Patient Orientation.

This is your opportunity to learn, ask, and feel confident about your journey within our health care system. We’re here to assist you every step of the way. Join us virtually and make your transition to Minneapolis VA Health Care System seamless!

For Veterans new to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System

The first step is a new patient orientation to give you information about your VA health care benefits and the health care services we offer.

We’ll also provide information to assist you in navigating the VA, both the building and the system.

We’ll discuss topics such as Community Care, benefits, service-connected compensation, pension, travel benefits, and much more.

It's virtual! The next session is Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. using Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or your phone (audio only).

How to join our new patient orientation

Video and audio using Microsoft Teams: Join the session

Join the session Audio only: Dial 1-872-701-0185 (toll free), then enter access code: 262 336 238#

